CPD arrests TitleMax robber

The Camden Police Department is charging a man in the May 25 armed robbery of the TitleMax on West DeKalb Street and is thanking its Facebook followers for helping out. "Willie Lee Quattlebaum has been arrested and warrants have been signed on him for the Camden TitleMax armed robbery on May 25, 2017," the CPD posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

