Constituents Call for Clyburn and Democrats to Take Trump Down
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn shook a lot of hands and wrapped himself around plenty of shoulders as cameras snapped at the end of his town hall, proving that he holds a tight grip on the arms of his congressional chair. His constituents made that clear enough at his June 1 town hall in Sumter, South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Fri
|No new gas tax
|1
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Fri
|The Truth
|37
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Thu
|MeMe
|4
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|May 31
|Jdb
|61
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|May 23
|Tjsegura
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|The Truth
|7
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|May 12
|Their Scam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC