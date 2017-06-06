Confederate Flag Headed Back To State...

Confederate Flag Headed Back To State House

3 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

For the second year in a row, the Confederate flag will be raised from the grounds of the South Carolina State House for a few hours, anyway. Members of the S.C. Secessionist Party - who have gained notoriety for "flagging" various high-profile events around the state - will display the controversial banner at its former home on the north lawn of the S.C. State House complex next month.

