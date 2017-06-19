Concerts in Columbia: Valley Maker, Lenny Williams, Skipp Pearson...

Skipp Pearson Memorial Jam - Skipp Pearson, the beloved Columbia saxophonist who devoted himself to expanding and extending the legacy of South Carolina jazz, died earlier this month. In his honor, a host of musicians will take to the Hunter-Gatherer brewpub for a one-night resurrection of the jam session and workshop he started there - led by Mark Rouse, the trumpeter who stepped in for Pearson when cancer treatments forced him to pull back from the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.