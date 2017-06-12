Concerts in Columbia: CBDB, Shelby Raye, Food Drive!, Anthony Hamilton, Make Music Columbia

CBDB, Bull Moose Party - Tuscaloosa, Alabama's CBDB takes influence from Umphrey's McGee, the Allman Brothers, and the Black Crowes in equal measure, the end result being nothing short of rave-up rock 'n' roll, ideal for outdoor festivals and a highly buzzed audience. Locals boys the Bull Moose Party's meaty blues-rock might be derivative, particularly of the Black Keys, but that's hardly a problem when it's executed with the same high doses of passion, knack for groove and musical skill.

