Columbia's Eclipse Planning Kicks into High Gear
Preparations are beginning to accelerate in advance of this summer's total solar eclipse, which will happen at 2:41 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. The Columbia area is being billed as the "total eclipse capital of the East Coast," as the Midlands is directly in the "path of totality" for the solar event. Columbia will experience the longest period of total eclipse on the Eastern seaboard, as there will be 2 minutes, 36 seconds of darkness in the middle of the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Mon
|Nuff
|3
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Mon
|The Truth
|39
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC