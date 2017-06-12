Columbia's Eclipse Planning Kicks into High Gear

Preparations are beginning to accelerate in advance of this summer's total solar eclipse, which will happen at 2:41 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. The Columbia area is being billed as the "total eclipse capital of the East Coast," as the Midlands is directly in the "path of totality" for the solar event. Columbia will experience the longest period of total eclipse on the Eastern seaboard, as there will be 2 minutes, 36 seconds of darkness in the middle of the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.