Columbians Can Rate Finalists for New City Flag
The City of Columbia is looking to replace the old cotton-and-corn garnished flag it has been flying for more than a century. The city's efforts - spearheaded by One Columbia for Arts and History and the Columbia Design League - have been gestating since January.
