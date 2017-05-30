Columbia Now Enforcing Parking Meters...

Columbia Now Enforcing Parking Meters Until 6 p.m.

7 hrs ago

Parking meters in downtown Columbia state they are enforced until 6 p.m., but in practice they have, for years, only been enforced until 5. Photo by Eva Moore Parking meters in downtown Columbia state they are enforced until 6 p.m., but in practice they have, for years, only been enforced until 5. Photo by Eva Moore According to text printed on the city's meters, parking is enforced 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. But for years, the city has only monitored parking in most of the city from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

