Columbia man treats coworkers after winning lottery
A Columbia man treated his coworkers to some burgers and shakes at McDonald's after he found out he was a big winner in the lottery. He won the $1 million on Tuesday after he entered his non-winning ticket into a second chance drawing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|Citizen
|13
|Police fired?
|Jun 14
|lawg
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jun 12
|Nuff
|3
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Jun 12
|The Truth
|39
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC