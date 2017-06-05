Columbia Jazz Legend Skipp Pearson Ha...

Columbia Jazz Legend Skipp Pearson Has Died

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Skipp Pearson, the beloved Columbia saxophonist known to many as Pops, died last night following a five-year struggle with bone cancer. He was 79. Playing with such greats as Otis Redding, Wynton Marsalis and Sam Cooke across a career that spanned five decades, he received his official ambassadorial title from the South Carolina Senate in 2002, and this January was given the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor the governor or South Carolina can bestow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b... Jun 2 No new gas tax 1
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Jun 2 The Truth 37
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Jun 1 MeMe 4
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) May 31 Jdb 61
News Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08) May 23 Tjsegura 161
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) May 18 The Truth 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC