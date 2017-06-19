Columbia City Council votes to approve new budget, higher costs for taxpayers
Columbia City Council voted to approve a 2017-2018 budget that will cost some taxpayers an additional $100 a year. "For the first time in about 10 years, we've had a unanimous council to look at the problems to address the problems and not delay taking care of the problems that face the City of Columbia," said Councilman Howard Duvall.
