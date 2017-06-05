Charleston bank owner reports earnings jump
The parent company of CresCom Bank capped a busy first quarter with 35 percent jump in net income compared to a year earlier. Charleston-based Carolina Financial Corp. said it earned $4.9 million for the January-March period, or 35 cents a share, after backing out $1.3 million in merger-related related costs.
