Charles Cochran - Greenwood
Charles Stuart Cochran, 87, resident of Hunter Creek Blvd., widower of Zelma Jeffcoat Cochran, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017, at his home. Born May 9, 1930, in Lithia Springs, GA, he was a son of the late Claude Charles and Esma Edlease Rutherford Cochran.
