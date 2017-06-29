BWW Previews: WEEKENDER in Columbia, SC
CLOSING!!! Trustus Theatre presents ROCK OF AGES , with book by Chris D'Arienzo, orchestrations by Ethan Popp , and music by Journey, Styx, Pat Benatar , Poison, REO Speedwagon, Foreigner, Twisted Sister, Night Ranger , Whitesnake, and many more. The production is directed by Dewey Scott-Wiley , with musical direction by Christopher Cockrell, and choreography by Monessa Salley, and stars Abigail Smith Ludwig, Alex Cowsert, Bakari Lebby, Brittany Hammock, Chad Henderson , Cody Lovell, Jason Stokes , Katie Leitner , Kayla Cahill, Latrell Brennan, Mark Ziegler, Michael Hazin, Rachel Mitchum, Rory Gilbert, and more.
