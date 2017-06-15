BWW Previews: WEEKENDER at Columbia, SC

OPENING! Columbia Children's Theatre presents THE COMMEDIA SLEEPING BEAUTY , adapted and directed by Jerry Stevens on. The show opens Saturday, June 17 with performances at 10:30 AM, 2:00 PM, and 7:00 PM and runs Sunday, June 18 at 3:00 PM with performances continuing through June 25. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

