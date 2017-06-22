BWW Preview: WEEKENDER in Columbia, SC
CLOSING! Columbia Children's Theatre presents THE COMMEDIA SLEEPING BEAUTY , adapted and directed by Jerry Stevens on. The show opens Saturday, June 24 with performances at 10:30 AM and 7:00 PM and closes Sunday, June 25 at 3:00 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|9 hr
|Moe
|4
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Wed
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Tue
|Bruce
|25
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Jun 16
|Citizen
|13
|Police fired?
|Jun 14
|lawg
|1
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Jun 12
|The Truth
|39
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC