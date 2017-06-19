Another SC city might be a better vie...

Another SC city might be a better viewing experience for the eclipse

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

As South Carolina -- and the world, really -- prepares for the massive solar eclipse in August, a new report suggests that Columbia may actually not be one of the best places to see it unfold. According to the Washington Post, clouds might be the thing that hinders viewing in the Capital City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) 5 hr Luther 63
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Jun 16 Citizen 13
Police fired? Jun 14 lawg 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett Jun 12 Nuff 3
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Jun 12 The Truth 39
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC