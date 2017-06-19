Another SC city might be a better viewing experience for the eclipse
As South Carolina -- and the world, really -- prepares for the massive solar eclipse in August, a new report suggests that Columbia may actually not be one of the best places to see it unfold. According to the Washington Post, clouds might be the thing that hinders viewing in the Capital City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|5 hr
|Luther
|63
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Jun 16
|Citizen
|13
|Police fired?
|Jun 14
|lawg
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jun 12
|Nuff
|3
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Jun 12
|The Truth
|39
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC