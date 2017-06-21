ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arrests

Four plaintiffs say they were pepper sprayed, handcuffed so tight they lost feeling in their fingers, and subjected to "unjustified manual rectal probing." The American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of four people who say the police pepper sprayed, wrongly arrested, and brutalized them during the January 20 Inauguration Day protests against Donald Trump.

