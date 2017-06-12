34 indicted for meth trafficking organization run largely from within SC prisons, AG says

COLUMBIA, SC Thirty-four people from across the state, including several inmates, have been indicted after an investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking organization that largely operated from within prisons in South Carolina. Between January and May of this year, a State Grand Jury returned 19 indictments alleging multiple connected conspiracies, each related to trafficking 400 grams of more of meth, as well trafficking heroin, firearms-related charges, and other crimes, according to a news release from the office of the South Carolina Attorney General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.