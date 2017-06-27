3 arrested, including teen arrested i...

3 arrested, including teen arrested in Columbia hotel shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Three people, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting and armed robbery that seriously injured a woman at a hotel earlier this week. Devonte Anderson, 22, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and two other charges Wednesday afternoon by the Columbia Police Department's Warrant team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett 1 hr All Around 5
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Wed rev canner 91
Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15) Jun 24 Joy 21
News ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr... Jun 23 Guest 1
News The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ... Jun 21 positronium 22
News Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07) Jun 20 Bruce 25
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC