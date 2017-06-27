3 arrested, including teen arrested in Columbia hotel shooting
Three people, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting and armed robbery that seriously injured a woman at a hotel earlier this week. Devonte Anderson, 22, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and two other charges Wednesday afternoon by the Columbia Police Department's Warrant team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|1 hr
|All Around
|5
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Wed
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Jun 21
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Bruce
|25
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC