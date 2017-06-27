1 shot at Columbia apartment complex
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Springhouse Drive located off of Broad River Road Tuesday evening. One person was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital.
