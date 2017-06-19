1 Image
On Feb. 25, a county traffic enforcement officer arrested a man for DUI that Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said was an illegal immigrant who had been deported three times prior to his arrest. Monday, that man -- Ramon Orlando Alvarenga-Rodriguez, 34, of Honduras -- pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry in federal court.
