Yesteryear for May 9, 2017
Camden resident Clay Carruth, Jr. was one of four new commissioners elected to the S.C. Public Service Commission by the General Assembly. In a surprise move, the General Assembly unseated 5th District incumbent Warren Arthur of Hartsville, whose seat Carruth will assume in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 1
|The Truth
|4
|Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y...
|Apr 30
|About time
|1
|South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC