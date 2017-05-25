Who's tracking local sex offenders? Some addresses listed on registry are businesses, hot homes
A sex offender registry allows you to search important information, but what if the information you're entitled to know by law was inaccurate? Sex offenders are divided into groups based on the offense they committed. Tier 3 sex offenders are known to be the most violent and have been convicted of aggravated sexual assault, regardless of age, or kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Tjsegura
|161
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Tue
|The Truth
|30
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|The Truth
|7
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|May 12
|Their Scam
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC