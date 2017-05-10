Wando boys face Mann in AAAAA soccer championship
Wando's Drew Lansik, left, and J.L. Mann's Dean Sinatra battle for the ball during the first half of the state title game. The Wando Warriors and J.L. Mann Patriots competed for the Class AAAAA Boys Soccer Championships at Irmo High School in Columbia on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
