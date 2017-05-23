Vermont's Governor Vetoes Recreational Pot Bill
Republican Governor Phil Scott announced Wednesday he would veto the Vermont legislature's bill to legalize recreational marijuana. Above, the governor waves to supporters on election night in November.
