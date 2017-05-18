Under the Radar: Rockin' for Camp M.A...

Under the Radar: Rockin' for Camp M.A.T.E.S.

This would be a pretty fun show even without the good cause behind it, but the fact that it supports Camp M.A.T.E.S. - a nonprofit summer camp for kids with ADHD, autism and learning disabilities - provides extra incentive to attend. It's also a great chance to see how the Kenny George Band will treat the material from its just-out new album, .

