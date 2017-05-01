Under the Radar: Girls Rock Spring Fling

Read more: Free Times

This fundraiser for Girls Rock Columbia is timed to coincide with Midlands Gives , the regional one-day fundraising bomb during which the nonprofit always hopes to do well, having thrown similar events in the past. Billed as a family-friendly event with face painting available in addition to the stellar food and drink of The War Mouth, the musical lineup boasts the full range of the group's ethos, featuring the up-and-coming bluesy singer-songwriter Paisley Marie Suttlemyre; the DIY, Breeders-esque indie rock tunes of Alice Rodriguez's Muses in Wonderland; and punk rocker and fk mt.

