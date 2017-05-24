Tornado In Saluda County "Producing Damage"

A tornado touched down in Saluda County, S.C. on Wednesday afternoon and was "producing damage" on the ground, according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service office in Columbia, S.C. 2:45PM - Radar-Confirmed Tornado 5 miles west of Saluda moving NE at 50 mph. Take cover NOW! #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/CwUfmGf5j6 Tornado warnings were issued for five counties located in the Midlands region of South Carolina: Fairfield, Newberry, Richland, Lexington, and Saluda.

