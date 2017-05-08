Tom Davis: Another Crack At Gas Tax Filibuster?
South Carolina Senator Tom Davis was spotted entering the S.C. State House complex this afternoon with several large binders - prompting fears among state lawmakers that he might attempt another filibuster of a proposed gas tax increase. Davis' has previously brought in binders full of information on the state's scandal road funding system to help make his point that Palmetto State taxpayers are already shelling out more than enough money on roads and bridges.
