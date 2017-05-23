The Cost to Live in Columbia is Proba...

The Cost to Live in Columbia is Probably Going Up

7 hrs ago

If you are a resident of the City of Columbia it could cost you more to live here in the next year. City Council is in the midst of planning for the 2018 budget year and, as currently proposed, there could be increases in property taxes, water and sewer rates and stormwater fees.

