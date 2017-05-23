The Cost to Live in Columbia is Probably Going Up
If you are a resident of the City of Columbia it could cost you more to live here in the next year. City Council is in the midst of planning for the 2018 budget year and, as currently proposed, there could be increases in property taxes, water and sewer rates and stormwater fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Tjsegura
|161
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Tue
|The Truth
|30
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|The Truth
|7
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|May 12
|Their Scam
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC