Suspect in gruesome 2011 double murde...

Suspect in gruesome 2011 double murder back in Columbia following extradition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The suspect in a gruesome double murder of a mother and her child has been brought back to Columbia from California and has been formally charged. Police arrested Canzater in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old Candra Alston and her 3-year-old daughter Malaysia Boykin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 18 hr The Truth 8
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) May 12 The Truth 6
Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down May 12 Their Scam 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May 10 BuddyB 50
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) May 9 The Truth 6
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09) May 3 Gigi500 362
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,622 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC