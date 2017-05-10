Staying on top: Columbia getting aggressive about annexation
Columbia leaders have agreed to annex property more aggressively, including adding whole neighborhoods instead of just parcel by parcel. They are doing this despite the challenges posed by South Carolina law, which one council member calls the nation's most limiting.
