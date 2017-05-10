Staying on top: Columbia getting aggr...

Staying on top: Columbia getting aggressive about annexation

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Columbia leaders have agreed to annex property more aggressively, including adding whole neighborhoods instead of just parcel by parcel. They are doing this despite the challenges posed by South Carolina law, which one council member calls the nation's most limiting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) May 12 The Truth 6
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) May 12 The Truth 7
Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down May 12 Their Scam 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May 10 BuddyB 50
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) May 9 The Truth 6
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09) May 3 Gigi500 362
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC