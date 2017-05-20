Special spotlight: SC Republicans vie to replace Mulvaney
In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where Republican runoff voters are now tasked with deciding which mainstream Republican they'll choose as their pick to keep Mick Mulvaney's former seat in GOP control. Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman are up for election in Tuesday's GOP runoff in the 5th Congressional District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|The Truth
|6
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Fri
|The Truth
|7
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|Fri
|Their Scam
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC