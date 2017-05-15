South Carolina voters Tuesday face widening GOP breach

FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where Republican runoff voters are now tasked with decid... COLUMBIA, S.C. - Tuesday's Republican runoff for the House seat Rep. Mick Mulvaney vacated to join the Trump administration has exposed a breach in the party that's so wide, some GOP voters are threatening to stay home. The two candidates are alike in many ways, but one is backed by business groups with mainstream appeal, while the other gets support from hard-right groups that reject compromise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.