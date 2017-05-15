South Carolina voters Tuesday face widening GOP breach
FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where Republican runoff voters are now tasked with decid... COLUMBIA, S.C. - Tuesday's Republican runoff for the House seat Rep. Mick Mulvaney vacated to join the Trump administration has exposed a breach in the party that's so wide, some GOP voters are threatening to stay home. The two candidates are alike in many ways, but one is backed by business groups with mainstream appeal, while the other gets support from hard-right groups that reject compromise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|The Truth
|8
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 12
|The Truth
|6
|Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down
|May 12
|Their Scam
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|The Holy Truth (Jun '12)
|May 9
|The Truth
|6
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09)
|May 3
|Gigi500
|362
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC