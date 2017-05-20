South Carolina Rolling Out New Driver...

South Carolina Rolling Out New Driver's Licenses to Meet Real Id Rules

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

South Carolinians can now start preparing to get new driver's licenses - the ones that will be required to board planes and enter military bases in the future. After a long reluctance, the Palmetto State is complying with a federal law, passed in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, requiring driver's licenses that are harder to forge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) Wed william lenoir 7
News 3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09) Wed Gigi500 362
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) May 1 The Truth 4
News Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 y... Apr 30 About time 1
News South Carolina accepts applications to hunt all... Apr 30 commenters 1
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 26 Robyn 86
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Apr 25 The Truth 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC