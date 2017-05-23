South Carolina Rep. Rick Quinn appearing in court Tuesday morning on Statehouse corruption charges
The South Carolina Statehouse corruption probe continues Tuesday morning with state Rep. Rick Quinn heading to court in Columbia for hearings on a pair of political misconduct charges. Circuit Court Judge Knox McMahon is scheduled to set bond for the Lexington Republican, the fourth lawmaker charged in the sweeping investigation that has shaken the General Assembly.
