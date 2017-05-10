SCGOP Issues Statement On Death Of Ed Young
Columbia, S.C. - SCGOP Chairman Matt Moore issued the following statement on the passing of former Congressman Ed Young of Florence. Young served in the South Carolina State House and the U.S. House of Representatives, and was the State Party's nominee for Governor in 1978: "Congressman Ed Young was a pioneer for Republicans in South Carolina," said Chairman Moore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
