SC Senate 20: GOP Candidates Emerging?
Two "Republican" candidates from the Midlands region of South Carolina are eyeing a run for State Senate in the increasingly likely event a special election is on the horizon. S.C. Senate district 20 - which includes parts of downtown Columbia, S.C. and its northwestern suburbs - has been held by fiscally liberal "Republican" John Courson since 1985.
