SC General Assembly: Upstate Lawmaker...

SC General Assembly: Upstate Lawmaker Announces Impending Resignation

S.C. Representative Harold Mitchell - a liberal Democrat from a heavily gerrymandered district in Spartanburg County - abruptly announced that he was resigning from his seat in the S.C. General Assembly late Friday afternoon. According to reporter Linda Conley of T he Herald-Journal , Mitchell is stepping down due to health reasons - specifically chronic high blood pressure and arthritis.

