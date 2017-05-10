Replacing the Leaphart Bridge is a traffic nightmare for West Columbia residents

It's a long detour is what many Midlands drivers have to deal with every day, just to get to work, school, or running errands. The replacement of the Leaphart bridge that runs over I-26 now has a major detour that runs in one big loop, up Harbor Drive to Sunset Boulevard, and down Chris Drive, just to get back onto Leaphart Road.

