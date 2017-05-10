Replacing the Leaphart Bridge is a tr...

Replacing the Leaphart Bridge is a traffic nightmare for West Columbia residents

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

It's a long detour is what many Midlands drivers have to deal with every day, just to get to work, school, or running errands. The replacement of the Leaphart bridge that runs over I-26 now has a major detour that runs in one big loop, up Harbor Drive to Sunset Boulevard, and down Chris Drive, just to get back onto Leaphart Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) 23 hr The Truth 6
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 23 hr The Truth 7
Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down Fri Their Scam 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Wed BuddyB 50
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) May 9 The Truth 6
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09) May 3 Gigi500 362
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC