Release: Joshua Putnam Announces Secretary Of State Campaign

State Representative Joshua Putnam of Anderson County announced his intentions to run for South Carolina Secretary of State against incumbent Mark Hammond . Putnam will bring a fresh set of eyes and a new business-friendly approach to a government office that has not changed hands in 16 years.

