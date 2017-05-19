ProbeGate: The Rick Quinn Hearing

A week ago, this website exclusively reported that those currently under the microscope in an ongoing criminal investigation of corruption at the South Carolina State House were seeking to "remove the special prosecutor who is investigating them." This information is now being confirmed by the mainstream media, with reporter John Monk of The State newspaper reporting that this removal request "will be aired at a public hearing Tuesday at the Richland County courthouse" before state grand jury judge Knox McMahon .

