Police Say They Never Told Newspaper Not to Run USC Athlete Story
The University of South Carolina's head football coach has stirred up fans against Columbia's daily newspaper, which he compared to the National Enquirer for reporting last week that two current players were accused in an assault in a college bar. Police have since cleared the current players, who were listed as "suspects" on a Columbia police incident report, but charged a former player who was also listed.
