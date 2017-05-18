No injuries, cat rescued from Columbia apartment fire; 30 residents displaced
At least 12 apartment units were damaged, four significantly, following a 2-alarm fire at The Views on Longcreek off Longcreek Drive Thursday afternoon. According to the Columbia Fire Department, at least 30 residents are displaced and will receive assistance from the Red Cross of South Carolina.
