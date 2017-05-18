No injuries, cat rescued from Columbi...

No injuries, cat rescued from Columbia apartment fire; 30 residents displaced

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

At least 12 apartment units were damaged, four significantly, following a 2-alarm fire at The Views on Longcreek off Longcreek Drive Thursday afternoon. According to the Columbia Fire Department, at least 30 residents are displaced and will receive assistance from the Red Cross of South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 6 hr LAWEST100 14
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) Thu The Truth 7
Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down May 12 Their Scam 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May 10 BuddyB 50
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) May 9 The Truth 6
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09) May 3 Gigi500 362
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC