News Brief: Columbia Falls Behind Charleston in Population
Charleston has slipped past Columbia as South Carolina's most populous city, according to U.S. Census numbers released May 25. Charleston's population of 134,385 is 76 more than Columbia. Meanwhile, Greenville has shown explosive population increases, growing by six percent in just one year, which was the fourth fastest growth in the nation and the fastest east of Texas.
