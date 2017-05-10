New women and children's homeless shelter close set to open in Columbia
The new Columbia shelter run by the Oliver Gospel Mission will be a state-of-the-art facility designed to rescue and rebuild homeless women and their kids. Women, both with and without children, are the fastest growing demographic of the homeless population.
