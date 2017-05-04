Morihiko Nakahara Joining UMass Faculty, Staying at S.C. Philharmonic
S.C. Philharmonic conductor and director Morihiko Nakahara will add the title of professor while remaining with the Palmetto State orchestra that he's led for close to a decade. Nakahara will become an director of orchestral studies at the University of Massachusetts and conduct the UMass Amherst Symphony Orchestra, the school announced this week.
