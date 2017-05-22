Massive SC Government Health Insuranc...

Massive SC Government Health Insurance Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

One of our letter writers warned about this a month ago but South Carolina lawmakers didn't listen. We're referring to the passage of S.C. Senate Bill 61 - a massive expansion of state government's health and dental insurance program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 6 hr Lawest 25
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) May 18 The Truth 7
Top X is Sinking. Will Shut Down May 12 Their Scam 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May 10 BuddyB 50
The Holy Truth (Jun '12) May 9 The Truth 6
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 3rd recruit dies during basic at Fort Jackson b... (Mar '09) May 3 Gigi500 362
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Richland County was issued at May 22 at 10:13PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC