Man sentenced to 24 years for shooting death of roommate

Man sentenced to 24 years for shooting death of roommate

14 hrs ago

A Lexington County man pleaded guilty this week to fatally shooting his roommate in 2015. According to a news release issued by the 11th Circuit Court Solicitor's Office, 24-year-old Jeremy Junior Head pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting Antonio "Alex" Cano, 23, that occurred on the morning of Oct. 12, 2015, after an altercation between the two men.

